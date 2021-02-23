SoHo Chanel store robbery suspect arrested, charged

Prosecutors say 29-year-old Brooklyn native Eric Spencer was one of four men who burst into the store on February 2 in broad daylight and grabbed nearly $190,000 in merchandise.
FBI and NYPD officials say Spencer, who brandished a gun during the heist, was arrested on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, just 18 days after the heist.
"We allege Mr. Spencer was part of a robbery crew, and in this instance, he carried a firearm, during a violent takeover of a retail store," FBI Assistant Director William Sweeney said. "Mr. Spencer's alleged actions violated federal law, and he is now in our custody."
Prosecutors say the day after the robbery, Spencer bragged on social media that he could open a small boutique with the items that were stolen.
Spencer, who was charged with armed robbery, was due in court in Miami on Monday, but will not be due back in court in New York until after his extradition.
Police say that may not happen until April.
Investigators are still searching for the other three suspects in the robbery.
