Demonstrators call for SoHo hotel employee involved in iPhone dispute to apologize

Protesters called for the hotel employee who got involved in the dispute to apologize.
ALSO READ | Family calls for boycott over NYC hotel's handling of false phone theft accusation
The teenager's father shot video that reveals the worker asking the teen to show his phone as proof it did not belong to Miya Ponsetto.
The National Action Network organized the protest, along with similar ones outside hotels in Florida and Illinois with the same owners.
MORE NEWS | Crash with police cruiser sends SUV into Long Island home; Car and house catch fire, officer airlifted
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip