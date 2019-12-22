Falling ice prompts some street closures in Manhattan

West 58th Street is closed between 7th Avenue and Broadway.
Part of 7th Avenue was closed in that same area, which is right near the new Nordstrom store.
West 57th Street is closed from 6th Avenue to Central Park South. There are additional closures in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and West 42nd Street.
Some ice is reported to have landed in Central Park.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: dangerous massive chunks of ice falling in midtown. Some as large as footballs; crushing roofs of parked cars. Parents sprinting for safety while shielding kids on 58th btwn 7th & 6th Ave. Coming from 2 high-rises. Ice landing in Central Park 2 blocks away. pic.twitter.com/cqUODbeXMG— CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 22, 2019
Police have taken extra precautions since Tuesday, when falling debris killed a 60-year-old woman as she walked on 49th Street near 7th Avenue.
The Department of Buildings reminded all builders, contractors, and property owners to secure their properties from hazardous conditions during melting snow and ice conditions.
A 55-year-old man sustained minor cuts to the nose and lips when he was struck by falling ice at West 58th Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday morning.
