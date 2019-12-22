Falling ice prompts some street closures in Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Police have closed off several streets in Midtown Manhattan Sunday due to falling ice from buildings.

West 58th Street is closed between 7th Avenue and Broadway.

Part of 7th Avenue was closed in that same area, which is right near the new Nordstrom store.

West 57th Street is closed from 6th Avenue to Central Park South. There are additional closures in the vicinity of 6th Avenue and West 42nd Street.

Some ice is reported to have landed in Central Park.


Police have taken extra precautions since Tuesday, when falling debris killed a 60-year-old woman as she walked on 49th Street near 7th Avenue.

The Department of Buildings reminded all builders, contractors, and property owners to secure their properties from hazardous conditions during melting snow and ice conditions.

A 55-year-old man sustained minor cuts to the nose and lips when he was struck by falling ice at West 58th Street and Seventh Avenue Wednesday morning.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
midtownnew york cityfalling iceroad closure
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
63-car pileup leaves 35 with injuries, 2 life-threatening
Jersey City Hanukkah lighting honors hero cops in shooting at kosher deli
Tiffany bracelet dropped in Salvation Army kettle
NYC costumed characters find new 'home' for the holidays
Massive 3-alarm fire tears through building in NJ
AccuWeather: Mild on Sunday, pleasant holiday outlook
Car crushes, kills parking lot attendant in East Harlem
Show More
Barnard student Tessa Majors remembered at HS alma mater
New law gives New Yorkers more access to fertility care
Man and woman caught on camera punching victim in NYC
Police investigating crash that killed 3 young women in NJ
Where does the minimum wage change in 2020?
More TOP STORIES News