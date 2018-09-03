The 22-year-old son of an aide to Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams was fatally shot Sunday afternoon, and another man was injured.It happened around 4 p.m. at Hancock Street and Spencer Place in Bedford-Stuyvesant.Arriving officers found Lester Jack unconscious and unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was rushed to Interfaith Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead."A member of our Brooklyn Borough Hall family has lost one of their own," Adams said in a statement. "We share in mourning the life that gun violence tragically claimed yesterday afternoon in Bed-Stuy. I am as resolute as ever to combat this epidemic that has deeply hurt so many of us."A 29-year-old man was also shot in the buttocks and was conscious at the scene. He was transported to Kings County Hospital by EMS and is listed in stable condition.There are no arrests at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------