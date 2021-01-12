Son of Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Shlomo Mostofsky arrested in Capitol riot

The FBI arrested Aaron Mostofsky at his brother's home in Brooklyn, according to a source with knowledge of the case.
He faces four charges, including felony theft of government property, the source said.
He was photographed inside the Capitol last Wednesday in fur pelts and a bullet-resistant vest emblazoned with the word "Police."
Mostofsky gave an interview to the NY Post in which he said he stormed the Capitol because he believed the election had been stolen from President Donald Trump.
He also gave his first name and said he traveled from Brooklyn. He was not wearing a mask.
A search warrant was being executed at his home Tuesday as federal law enforcement searches for possible connectivity between Mostofsky and any greater plot.
In addition to being a judge, his father, Shlomo Mostofsky, is a prominent member of the Orthodox Jewish community.
On Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced a zero tolerance policy regarding any New York City worker who took part in the siege at the U.S. Capitol.
"Any New York City employee, any part of the city government who participated in an attack in our democratic institutions, participated an insurrection at the Capitol, will be terminated," he said. "Period."
Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said the NYPD is continuing to investigate reports of at least one NYPD officer who may have been in the Capitol during the riot.
The FDNY is investigating at least one current and one retired firefighter who may have been present.
"The department received anonymous allegations that active or retired members were present at the events at the United States Capitol on January 6 and, as required, has provided that information to the FBI," FDNY spokesman Frank Dwyer said.
Meanwhile, a New York state employee was identified as one the trespassers involved with the Capitol riot. Metro North employee Will Pepe was recognized by both colleagues and management from a photo distributed by law enforcement.
MTA management moved swiftly, and Pepe was suspended without pay and charges are expected to be filed this week.
