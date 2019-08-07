NYPD says no shooter after sound of motorcycle causes scare in Times Square

(Picture courtesy @SarkDeb via Twitter)

By Eyewitness News
TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD reassured the public after the loud backfiring of a motorcycle caused a bit of a scare in Times Square on Tuesday night.

The incident just before 10 p.m. led people to believe it was gunshots.

People began to run and even shelter in stores.

There were no shots fired but the loud noise did cause people to be alarmed.

The NYPD received multiple 911 calls but tweeted that there was no active shooter, saying "Please don't panic. The Times Square area is very safe!"


According to a customer, Disney store directed customers to the back as a precautionary measure.


