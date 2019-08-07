NYPD says no shooter after sound of motorcycle causes scare in Times Square

There is no #ActiveShooter in #TimesSquare. Motorcycles backfiring while passing through sounded like gun shots.



We are recieving multiple 911 calls. Please don’t panic. The Times Square area is very safe! @NYPDnews @NYPDTimesSquare — NYPD Midtown North (@NYPDMTN) August 7, 2019

At the Disney Store in Times Square when a backfiring motorcycle was mistaken for gunfire. Staff kept all customers safe and were clearly well prepared. pic.twitter.com/e4A38Fzjw6 — Jasper Lam (@JasperLam_TD) August 7, 2019

The stampede like situation has caused injury and people here are really scared like hell pic.twitter.com/sY1CIr2wVY — Debashis Sarkar (@SarkDeb) August 7, 2019

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The NYPD reassured the public after the loud backfiring of a motorcycle caused a bit of a scare in Times Square on Tuesday night.The incident just before 10 p.m. led people to believe it was gunshots.People began to run and even shelter in stores.There were no shots fired but the loud noise did cause people to be alarmed.The NYPD received multiple 911 calls but tweeted that there was no active shooter, saying "Please don't panic. The Times Square area is very safe!"According to a customer, Disney store directed customers to the back as a precautionary measure.