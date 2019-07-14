Plane at Newark Airport evacuated after attendants report suspicious photo

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- A plane at Newark Airport was evacuated Saturday morning after flight attendants reported a suspicious photo.
A source close to the investigation tells Eyewitness News two flight attendants received an airdropped photo of a suicide vest on their iPhones and went to tell the captain.
The incident was reported at about 7:50 a.m. on JetBlue flight 573 bound for Tampa.
About 150 passengers were taken off the plane onto the tarmac via stairways and were bused to a gate to board another plane.
Police searched the plane with a bomb-sniffing dog, and luggage was removed and rescreened.
Authorities did not find anything suspicious.
Port Authority police detectives are investigating where the photo came from.
