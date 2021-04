EMBED >More News Videos "I felt my chest being ripped out of my soul." A college student is still recovering and trying to understand why someone would attack her with acid.

WOODSIDE, Queens (WABC) -- Two babies were found dead inside a New York City Housing Authority building in Queens Thursday, sources tell Eyewitness News.Authorities say a 911 caller reported two infants in need of assistance.Police officers responded to the Woodside Houses on 51st Street in Woodside just after 3 p.m.Sources tell us the babies were dead when the officers arrived.The investigation is ongoing.----------