5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at rabbi's home in Rockland County, sources say

MONSEY, New York (WABC) -- Five people have been stabbed at a Hanukkah celebration at a Hasidic rabbi's home in Rockland County, sources say.

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.

The rabbi's home is next door to his congregation.

All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Five people were stabbed at the home of a Hasidic rabbi in Monsey.



Police are still searching for the suspect. OJPAC says the suspect's face was mostly covered.

NYPD Counterterrorism said they were closely monitoring the stabbings.



The stabbings come after the NYPD said they were stepping up patrols due to an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.

