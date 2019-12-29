5 stabbed during Hanukkah celebration at rabbi's home in Rockland County, sources say

The Orthodox Jewish Public Affairs Council (OJPAC) says the victims were stabbed shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday at the home on 47 Forshay Road in Monsey.
The rabbi's home is next door to his congregation.
All of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police are still searching for the suspect. OJPAC says the suspect's face was mostly covered.
NYPD Counterterrorism said they were closely monitoring the stabbings.
We are closely monitoring the reports of multiple people stabbed at a synagogue in Monsey, NY (Rockland County) pic.twitter.com/cHoQnbneKO— NYPDCounterterrorism (@NYPDCT) December 29, 2019
The stabbings come after the NYPD said they were stepping up patrols due to an uptick in anti-Semitic incidents.
