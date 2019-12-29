What we know about the suspect in the Hanukkah stabbings in Rockland County

MONSEY, N.Y (WABC) -- The suspect wanted in the stabbing of five people as they gathered at a rabbi's home north of New York City to celebrate Hanukkah was captured in Harlem, police said Sunday.
Grafton E. Thomas, 37, from Greenwood Lake, New York will face five counts of attempted murder and one count of burglary, according to Police Chief Brad Weidel.
Weidel said a witness had captured the license plate number on the suspect's vehicle. That information relayed to the NYPD led to a quick apprehension of the suspect in Harlem.
Authorities have not provided a motive for the attack, but Governor Andrew Cuomo said it was an example of larger problems.
"This is an intolerant time in our country," he said to reporters outside the rabbi's home on Sunday morning. "We see anger, we see hatred exploding." He added: "It is an American cancer on the body politic."
He said he thought the crime was an act of domestic terrorism and expected it to be prosecuted that way.
The attack happened at a rabbi's home is in Monsey, a town not far from the New Jersey state line and one of several in the Hudson Valley that has seen an influx of Hasidic Jews in recent years.
One person was very seriously wounded, the governor told reporters, and remained in critical condition.
The rabbi's son was also injured, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.
His condition and that of the other 3 victims was not clear.
The Rockland County town is about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of New York City.
