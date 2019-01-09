PATERSON, New Jersey (WABC) --The man whose death has sparked protests in Paterson was suffering from a severe case of spinal meningitis when he showed up at the city's police headquarters over the weekend, law enforcement sources tell Eyewitness News.
"He had this for some time," a source said. "This is not something he had for a week."
Jameek Lowery walked into the police staiton disoriented and asked for help. Sources said the 27-year-old called 911 then told Paterson police he'd taken ecstasy when he staggered into their headquarters from a nearby Wendy's restaurant.
Police called an ambulance and accompanied him to St. Joseph's Hospital. By the time he arrived, he was unresponsive, the Passaic County Prosecutor said.
As of Wednesday night the autopsy was still not complete, and there is no cause of death yet.
But news of his meningitis, which is a highly contagious and deadly disease that had invaded his brain, has been enough to prophylacticly treat three Paterson police officers and a number of fire fighters (those who had direct contact with the patient) with antibiotics.
There is no test for meningitis, and the incubation period is a long 10-14 days. They are working to culture Lowery's disease to figure out what strain it is, which could determine how contagious it is.
Officials from the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office continue the investigation into potential excessive force on the part of police officers.
Three officers have been placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.
As for Lowery's admission he was on ecstasy, a source says the toxicology tests can take weeks when it comes to so-called designer drugs.
In response to Lowery's death, tension boiled over in Paterson Tuesday night as hundreds clashed with police on the street and spilled out of an overcrowded city hall.
