Sources: Student brings loaded gun to Long Island elementary school

BALDWIN, Long Island (WABC) -- A student is being questioned after allegedly bringing a loaded handgun to school on Long Island Monday.

"It's my biggest fear," one parent said. "I fear it every day, and now that I hear it, I don't think I'm going to be able to sleep tonight, honestly. You know, it's just a nightmare. It's something that you hear it happens at other schools. Now that you hear it happened at your child's school, it's terrifying."

A source says the student was caught with a loaded Glock at Meadow Elementary School in Baldwin.

"We see it on TV every day, and we don't believe that it's so close to us," another parent said.

Further details of the suspect and incident were not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.

The Baldwin School District issued the following statement:

"The safety of our students and staff is always a top priority in the Baldwin School District. Our staff was made aware of the occurrence, the police were notified and the situation was rectified immediately. Due to confidentiality laws, we cannot disclose any further details."

Nassau County police would only confirm there is an investigation at the school.

