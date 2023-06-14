The official cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities believe the fire may have been gas-fed. Janice Yu reports from South River.

Abandoned warehouse in South River consumed by massive flames that spread to nearby buildings

SOUTH RIVER, Middlesex County (WABC) -- A massive fire tore through multiple buildings in New Jersey late Tuesday night and into Wednesday.

Officials say the fire started at around 10:30 pm Tuesday at an abandoned warehouse on Herman Street in South River.

The blaze appears to have traveled to multiple homes near the warehouse.

Dozens of residents stood in the street during the overnight hours, watching the ball of flames and enormous firefight.

"I got everything out of the house because the flames were touching the trees by my house. The fire department came pretty quickly and got it under control," resident Caue Deroliveira said.

Firefighters needed to draft water from the nearby draft river to battle the roaring flames, authorities said.

No injuries have been reported. Officials say it seems many, if not all of the destroyed structures had been abandoned.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation. Authorities believe the fire may have been gas-fed.

