Southwest Airlines cancels more than 1,000 flights, delays hundreds more over fall holiday weekend

Southwest said the problem stems from air traffic control issues and weather.
Southwest Airlines cancels dozens of flights out of Chicago's Midway Airport as part of major nationwide problem

NEW YORK -- More than 1,000 Southwest Airlines flights were canceled and hundreds more were delayed amid an increase in travel over the fall holiday weekend.

The flight-tracking website FlightAware.com shows that Southwest canceled 27% of its flights as of Sunday morning while dozens more face delays.

More than 800 Southwest flights were canceled Saturday and upwards of 1,100 flights were delayed, according to FlightAware.

For comparison, American Airlines has the second-most cancellations Sunday with 66.

The Dallas-based airline said the problem stems from air traffic control issues and weather but so far has not responded to ABC News' requests for comment.



"ATC issues and disruptive weather have resulted in a high volume of cancellations through the weekend while we work to recover our operation," Southwest said in a tweet.


"We appreciate your patience as we accommodate affected Customers, and Customer Service wait times are longer than usual," the tweet continued.

MORE: Southwest employees must be fully vaccinated by Dec. 8 to keep jobs, company announces
The Dallas-based company said it has to mandate vaccines because of new rules from the Biden administration for companies with federal contracts.



Southwest pointed affected customers to its self-service rebooking options on southwest.com.
The airline said it is working to recover operations.




Meanwhile, the Transportation Security Administration announced that it screened more than 2.1 million people at airport security checkpoints Friday, a volume that hasn't been seen since early August.



The federal government acknowledges Columbus Day/Indigenous Peoples' Day on Monday as a federal holiday, meaning millions of workers have a three-day weekend and were more likely to book travel.

Over a three-week period in the summer, Southwest Airlines struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flights because of computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather. American Airlines also grappled with a surge in delays at the time.
