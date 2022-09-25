Did you see it? Rocket launch lights up sky across area

SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. Ryan Davis captured this video from Delaware County, Pa.

NEW YORK -- Did you see it? A rocket launch lit up the night sky across the area.

SpaceX says a Falcon 9 rocket with 52 Starlink satellites was launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida around 7:30 p.m.

Clear skies provided a great view for many in the region and along the East Coast.

Some even spotted the odd sight in Asbury Park, NJ.

You can watch the full stream of the launch below:

