FDA recalls some dry pet food after deaths of 28 dogs

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A pet food company is recalling some dry food products over a potentially deadly ingredient that has been linked to the deaths of dozens of dogs.The FDA is alerting pet owners and veterinarians about certain Sportmix pet foods, manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods, Inc.They may contain lethal levels of aflatoxin -- a toxin produced by mold.At least 28 dogs have died and eight others have been sickened by the recalled product.Some of the symptoms reported include fatigue, loss of appetite, vomiting, jaundice and diarrhea. In some cases, pets may suffer liver damage but not show other symptoms.Pet owners should stop feeding their pets the recalled products and consult their veterinarian, especially if their pet is showing any sign of illness.The list of recalled pet food products include:Exp 03/02/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/02/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L3Exp 03/03/22/05/L2Exp 03/03/22/05/L3----------