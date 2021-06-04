Sports

People getting vaccinated at Belmont Park get tickets to next year's Belmont Stakes

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

Belmont Park giving vaccination incentive at pop up center

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A new pop-up vaccination site is opening Friday at Belmont Park on Long Island.

Those who get vaccinated at the park will receive general admission tickets to next year's running of the Belmont Stakes.

On Friday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will be joined by representatives of the New York Racing Association (NYRA), and The Garden City Hotel to kick off Belmont Stakes Weekend.

The COVID-19 shutdown kept the Belmont Stakes closed to spectators and tourists, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue to businesses in Nassau County.

The return of the event is expected to help jump start the local economy, bring back jobs and support local businesses.

The Belmont Stakes is one of the largest sporting events in the world. Tens of millions of viewers and spectators watch the famed sporting event from across the world.

The event means millions of dollars for the local economy. Long Island restaurants, hotels, cafes, and merchants are expected to have a large spike in business.

This year's Belmont Stakes is being held Saturday, June 5.

RELATED | NYC hiring 1,500 homeless to cleanup graffiti on Manhattan storefronts
EMBED More News Videos

Jersey Street in SoHo is just two blocks long, but it may be the most graffiti bombed stretch in the city.



----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportselmontnassau countybelmont stakesbelmont park
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 women slashed during dispute on NYC subway train
Indoor gathering limits now lifted in New Jersey
COVID Update: Heart inflammation cases studied in teens, young adults
AccuWeather: More showers & thunderstorms
2 hurt in high-rise apartment building fire in Bronx
Woman, 2 men shot at apartment in Brooklyn
Students 12+ can get COVID vaccine at some NYC schools
Show More
City hiring homeless to cleanup graffiti on NYC storefronts
2 men slashed by suspect with dog in NYC subway
Pro-Trump, anti-Biden signs with foul language cause stir in NJ town
Celebrity attorney F. Lee Bailey dead at 87
MTA report shows 7 track inspectors skipped vital inspections
More TOP STORIES News