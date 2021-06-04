People getting vaccinated at Belmont Park get tickets to next year's Belmont Stakes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10741461" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jersey Street in SoHo is just two blocks long, but it may be the most graffiti bombed stretch in the city.

ELMONT, Nassau County (WABC) -- A new pop-up vaccination site is opening Friday at Belmont Park on Long Island.Those who get vaccinated at the park will receive general admission tickets to next year's running of the Belmont Stakes.On Friday, Nassau County Executive Laura Curran will be joined by representatives of the New York Racing Association (NYRA), and The Garden City Hotel to kick off Belmont Stakes Weekend.The COVID-19 shutdown kept the Belmont Stakes closed to spectators and tourists, resulting in millions of dollars in lost revenue to businesses in Nassau County.The return of the event is expected to help jump start the local economy, bring back jobs and support local businesses.The Belmont Stakes is one of the largest sporting events in the world. Tens of millions of viewers and spectators watch the famed sporting event from across the world.The event means millions of dollars for the local economy. Long Island restaurants, hotels, cafes, and merchants are expected to have a large spike in business.This year's Belmont Stakes is being held Saturday, June 5.----------