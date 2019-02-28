Sports

Devils' Hall, out since Dec., has knee surgery

Updated 21 minutes ago
Defending Hart Trophy winner Taylor Hall of the New Jersey Devils underwent knee surgery this week, the team announced.

Hall has been out since Dec. 23 with a lower-body injury.

The team said that the 27-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery, and there is no immediate timetable for his return to the ice.

Hall had a career-high 93 points to lead the Devils to the playoffs last season for the first time since 2011-12.

He has 11 goals and 26 assists in 33 games this season, and without him for a chunk of the campaign, New Jersey has regressed to having one of the worst records in the league.
