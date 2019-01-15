SPORTS

Ex-Yankees closer John Wetteland arrested on child sexual abuse charge

Left - Mugshot; Right - Yankees players embrace John Wetteland, center, after the Yankees won Game 6 of the World Series Saturday, Oct. 26, 1996, at Yankee Stadium. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

DENTON, Texas (WABC) --
Former New York Yankees all-star closer and World Series MVP John Wetteland was arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.

Wetteland, of Trophy Club, Texas, was booked and released on $25,000 bond, according to WFAA.

Wetteland, 52, was traded to the Yankees in 1995. During the 1996 season, he lead the American League with 43 saves and pitched in the All-Star Game.

He also closed out all four World Series wins as the Yankees beat the Braves in six games, earning the World Series MVP.

He tied the record for the most saves in a single postseason series and set the record for saves in the full postseason with seven.

The emergence of Mariano Rivera allowed the Yankees to let Wetteland leave as a free agent, and he signed with the Texas Rangers prior to the 1997 season. He would finish his career in Arlington, retiring as the Rangers all-time saves leader.

The case was being investigated by the Denton County Sheriff's Department. More details were not yet available.

