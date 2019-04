EMBED >More News Videos Former WFAN co-host Craig Carton discusses his jail sentence with Bill Ritter

NEW YORK (WABC) -- He was one of the most successful and wealthy radio personalities in the country, but sports talk show host Craig Carton lived a secret double life.Carton is addicted to gambling, and to get the money he ripped off people for millions of dollars.In his first TV interview, Carton talked to Bill Ritter on Up Close about his addiction, throwing away everything and about going to prison for years.Carton was sentenced earlier this month to 3 1/2 years in prison for running a Ponzi scheme.