NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former WFAN sports radio host Craig Carton was sentenced on Friday to 3 1/2 years (42 months) in prison and three years probation for his involvement in a ticket fraud scheme.
Carton faced up to 45 years in prison after he was convicted last November of conspiracy, wire fraud and securities fraud.
He collected millions of dollars from investors, pretending he had access to VIP tickets to sporting events and concerts.
But in reality, he used that money to pay off gambling debts and landscaping bills.
The 50-year-old Manhattan resident was ex-Jets quarterback Boomer Esiason's on-air partner for years on WFAN's "Boomer and Carton" show. He left the show after his 2017 arrest.
Prosecutors said Carton touted his show business contacts and ability to get prime seats at events like Metallica and Barbra Streisand concerts to solicit nearly $7 million from investors.
In addition to the prison term, Carton was sentenced to three years of supervised release and ordered to pay $4,835,186.56 in restitution and to forfeit $4,590,000.
Carton's co-conspirator Michael Wright was sentenced March 7 to nearly 2 years in prison for his involvement, while co-conspirator Joseph Meli was sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison last year.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Ex-WFAN host Craig Carton sentenced to 42 months for fraud conviction
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More