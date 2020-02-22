Field Trip: Mascot Madness!

STONY BROOK, Long Island (WABC) -- Crowds, players, competition...and yes, mascots! They're all part of the fabric of sporting events.In fact, it was in the sports world where animals were first used as mascots as a way to bring entertainment and excitement to both players and fans alike...and maybe even strike fear into the heart of opponents along the way!Mascots have taken on several shapes and sizes over the years, and are as popular as ever across the sports landscape today.In college sports, the mascot is usually a representation of the school's team name, like Sparty from the MIchigan State Spartans, or in this case, Wolfie the SeaWolf from the Stony Brook University SeaWolves.Naturally, I jumped at the chance to play Wolfie so I could experience all the hijinx and hilarity that comes with donning a mascot costume.So I paid a visit to a recent basketball game at Stony Brook University in the Field Trip.----------