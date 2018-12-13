SPORTS

Field Trip: New York Badminton Center in Queens

Ryan Field takes a trip to the New York Badminton Club in Queens.

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) --
The sport of badminton dates back to the mid-19th century. It became a Summer Olympic sport back in 1992.

Much like tennis, it involves using a racquet, but instead of hitting a ball, you hit what's called a shuttlecock, or "birdie".

It's a popular game to play during spring and summer, at a picnic or just in your backyard.

Also like tennis, you can play singles or doubles, hitting the birdie over a net that stands five foot tall.

Sounds simple, right? Well I took a "Field Trip" to the New York City Badminton Center in Flushing, where I found out that was anything but the case.

