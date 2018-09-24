Find Your Finish! Watch runners crossing the finish line in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon!

More than 51,000 runners from around the world put their skills to the test, and run 26.2 miles around New York City! You can watch their big moments, as they cross the finish line in the 2018 TCS New York City Marathon.Just come here on November 4th: ABC7NY will stream your very own up-close and live view of those final steps to victory - all day long.Or come back later, to watch your own finish, or find or find friends crossing the finish line with the Find Your Finish camera on-demand.Our finish line cam starts that morning at 10am, and continues on as tens of thousands celebrate their 26.2 mile journey through New York's five boroughs!