eli manning

Giants bench Eli Manning; Daniel Jones named starting QB

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York Giants coach Pat Shurmur announced that rookie Daniel Jones will make his first career start on Sunday when the 0-2 Giants face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

In a post on the Giants website, Shurmur said. "I told (Eli) that we are making a change and going with Daniel as the starter. I also talked to Daniel. Eli was obviously disappointed, as you would expect, but he said he would be what he has always been, a good teammate, and continue to prepare to help this team win games. Daniel understands the challenge at hand, and he will be ready to play on Sunday."

The clock has been ticking ever since the Giants made Jones their top pick out of Duke earlier this year. At that point, he became their quarterback of the future, while Manning, 38, turned into a lame duck on the final year of his contract.

The Giants told the two-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback right before they made the pick that it would be his job as long as he was winning games. That hasn't happened so far.

Manning has started both Giants losses this season. He has thrown two touchdown passes and has three turnovers while failing to help produce more than 20 points in either game.

The Giants are 0-2 for the sixth time in seven seasons and haven't been competitive the first two weeks, in part because of a defense that has struggled mightily.

Manning has been the Giants' starter for the better part of 16 seasons. He holds just about every franchise passing record and is considered by most the best quarterback in franchise history.

But Jones' strong spring and summer only closed the gap between the two. Jones completed 85.3% of his passes this preseason while throwing for 416 yards with a pair of touchdowns and no interceptions. He came into the regular-season opener late against the Cowboys. His only drive ended in a lost fumble.

The rookie quarterback has received backup quarterback snaps (in the 10% range) during practice since the start of the regular season.

(Information from the New York Giants and ESPN)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york citynew york giantseli manning
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ELI MANNING
Giants bench Eli, elevate Jones to starting QB
Shurmur not committing to Eli as Week 3 starter
Barnwell: Realistic 2019 goals for the NFL's 10 worst teams
Giants QB Jones faced with fumbles, 'adversity'
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Legendary ABC News political journalist Cokie Roberts dies at age 75
NYPD officer injured, suspect killed in Staten Island shooting
Alex Trebek suffers cancer setback, will undergo more chemo
LIVE UPDATE | Teen fatally stabbed at LI strip mall
Video: Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto AC unit
Search for 4 men in string of violent Manhattan robberies
AccuWeather: Spectacular September stretch
Show More
New York state could enact statewide flavored e-cig ban
Sen. Warren takes selfies for 4 hours with supporters in NYC
House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing
Sketch released of man wanted in Brooklyn attempted rape
WATCH LIVE: R. Kelly appears in court Tuesday for hearing on Ill. charges
More TOP STORIES News