Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

The Philadelphia Flyers mascot, Gritty, shoots T-shirts into the crowd during the second intermission of the Flyers' preseason NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins. (AP Photo/Tom Mihalek)

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, according to police.

Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.

In a statement, the Flyers said they investigated the incident.

"We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim," the statement said.

Further details surrounding the assault were not immediately available.

