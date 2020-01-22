PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, according to police.
Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.
In a statement, the Flyers said they investigated the incident.
"We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim," the statement said.
Further details surrounding the assault were not immediately available.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News