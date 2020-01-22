Gritty assault: 13-year-old alleges Philadelphia Flyers mascot punched him

PHILADELPHIA (WABC) -- The Philadelphia Flyers' beloved mascot Gritty is under fire for allegedly assaulting a 13-year-old boy during a photoshoot, according to police.Philadelphia police said Wednesday that they are investigating the alleged physical assault, which happened in November 2019 at the Wells Fargo Center.In a statement, the Flyers said they investigated the incident."We took Mr. Greenwell's allegations seriously and conducted a thorough investigation that found nothing to support this claim," the statement said.Further details surrounding the assault were not immediately available.----------