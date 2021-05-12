Sports

NFL Schedule: Jets open with Panthers, Darnold; Giants face Broncos

Left: Jets 1st round draft pick Zach Wilson works out during NFL football rookie camp; Right: Then Jets-QB Sam Darnold warms up before the NFL game against the New England Patriots (Left: AP Photo/Bill Kostroun; Right: AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Jets will open the 2021-2022 NFL season with a visit to Carolina to face the Panthers, which means new quarterback Zach Wilson will square off against former starting QB Sam Darnold.

The Giants, meanwhile, will host the Denver Broncos.

Other notable Week 1 games include the Green Bay Packers, who are mired in uncertainty surrounding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, playing at the New Orleans Saints, who will have a new quarterback after Drew Brees' retirement.

The Cleveland Browns will head to Arrowhead Stadium to face the Kansas City Chiefs.

The first Monday Night Football game of the season kicks off on September 13 with a terrific matchup as the Las Vegas Raiders host the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Mike Greenberg made this exclusive announcement on "Good Morning America" Wednesday morning.

The Ravens have been a playoff team in each season since they drafted quarterback Lamar Jackson in 2018.

The Raiders, meanwhile, are hoping to make the playoffs for the first time in coach Jon Gruden's four-year tenure. The matchup is expected to mark the first regular-season game with fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium, which opened in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED | Raiders to host Ravens in MNF opener

The full 2021 NFL schedule will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT on ESPN2, ESPN+ and NFL Network.

Also starting at 8 p.m. ET, fans can visit nfl.com/tickets to purchase single-game tickets.

The NFL has added an extra season game this year with a goal of filling stadiums with fans this fall.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsmonday night footballnflfootballnew york jetssportsnew york giants
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed in face inside Times Square subway station
COVID Updates: NYC Mayor de Blasio briefing | LIVE
3 teens hospitalized after stolen car hits NYPD vehicle, crashes into truck
House GOP ousts Trump critic Liz Cheney from top post
'Bachelorette' Kaitlyn Bristowe engaged to Jason Tartick!
Father, son brutally attacked after fender bender in NYC
Firefighter killed battling blaze in New Haven
Show More
Emergency program to give $50 off internet bill opens today
Escalating Mideast violence bears hallmarks of 2014 war
Vaccine pop-up opens at Grand Central; CDC meets over vaccine for kids
How to save money when buying a new car
Gas prices rise, demand spikes after pipeline hack
More TOP STORIES News