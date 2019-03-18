march madness

March Madness 2019: Get your printable NCAA bracket from ESPN

EMBED <>More Videos

Check out these tips from ESPN so that you can fill out your NCAA tournament bracket and win your March Madness pool.

It's almost time to spend your whole work day trash-talking your co-workers about how much better you're doing at guessing who will win college basketball games. NCAA tournament play starts this week.

If you're like many March Madness fans, you tweak your bracket over and over until you get it just right.

If that sounds like you, print this bracket so you can perfect your ESPN Tournament Challenge entry:


Click/tap to enlarge to a printable version.

The official ESPN Tournament Challenge, which comes with the chance to win over $20,000 in prizes, kicks off this week. Watch the video above for some tips and tricks as you fill out your bracket.

RELATED: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge

Entries into the ESPN Tournament Challenge lock on Thursday, March 21. For full details on how to play, visit espn.com/bracket.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of ESPN and this station.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsmarch madnessncaacollege basketballespnbasketball
MARCH MADNESS
March Madness brackets: How to play the ESPN Tournament Challenge
FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos Monday
Jalen Rose's centenarian grandma has message for Loyola's Sister Jean
What is UMBC? And other March Madness questions you may have
TOP STORIES
3 dead in Netherlands tram shooting, mayor says
Nurses set April 2 strike date at 3 NYC hospital systems
Suspect in murder of reputed mob boss due in court
NYPD hopes tattoos can help identify man found dead
Nassau County executive on legalized pot: 'Now is not the time'
Woman, good Samaritan nearly drown when ground opens up
Man fatally shot inside Chinese restaurant in NJ
Show More
WATCH LIVE: Air quality update due to fire at ITC Deer Park
NJ man pleads not guilty to murdering brother and his family
Astoria subway station closes down for 9 months
Karina Vetrano murder: Opening statements begin in retrial
Video: Homeowner chases would-be burglars out of NYC home
More TOP STORIES News