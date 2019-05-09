Mets legend Ed Kranepool has a new kidney

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former Met Ed Kranepool has a new kidney.He underwent successful kidney transplant surgery on Tuesday at Stony Brook University Hospital, where he is recovering.More information will be released Friday.Kranepool, a Bronx native, came to the Mets straight from James Monroe High School and was the first baseman on their 1969 championship team.Recently the 74-year-old has seen his health deteriorate. Diabetes had left his kidney function at only 20 percent.But after a 2 year search, a perfect match, a kidney donor with A/B blood type, was found.Last month at Citi Field, Kranepool made it a point to thank everyone involved who helped him get to this point."The positive thing about the whole situation is I think we're able to help a lot of people," said Kranepool. "The visibility that I got for organ donation has been great, so it's going to help a lot of people that were out there plugging organ donation which is important for everybody."----------