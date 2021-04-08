Sports

Mets set to welcome fans at Citi Field Home Opener against Marlins

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS (WABC) -- It is the New York Mets Home Opener! Fans are allowed back at 20% capacity.

That's a little more than 8,000 people who will be attending this afternoon when the Mets host the Miami Marlins.

Now there's a push to get more players vaccinated after some publicly said they weren't sure they wanted to get the shot.

Mets manager Luis Rojas responded by making players attend a 45-minute zoom meeting with a doctor to build confidence.

Also at play, the MLB teams who have 85% of the tier one staff vaccinated can relax on COVID rules.

If they hit 85%, they no longer need masks in the dugout and there will be no mandatory quarantines if a player comes in contact with someone who tests positive.

"We want to educate everyone, we know it's a voluntary decision, I know there's been some hesitation and that's OK to have some hesitation but to have the educational session and be encouraged toward getting it, I think is one of the intentions we have behind the process," Rojas said.

Vaccinations set to happen after Thursday's game are still scheduled to happen.

The ground floor of Citi Field is set up as a vaccination site.

