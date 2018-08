Mets to start Jacob deGrom in makeup game vs. Yankees

The New York Mets will start ace Jacob deGrom in their makeup game against the New York Yankees on Monday, manager Mickey Callaway announced. Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.75 ERA) had been the listed starter, but Callaway announced the change Wednesday. DeGrom is starting Wednesday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds . His start against the Yankees will be on normal rest.DeGrom leads the majors with a 1.85 ERA but is 5-7 because of the Mets' lack of run support in his starts.Monday's game at Yankee Stadium is the makeup of a game postponed due to rain on July 22.