SPORTS
espn

Mets to start Jacob deGrom in makeup game vs. Yankees

The New York Mets will start ace Jacob deGrom in their makeup game against the New York Yankees on Monday, manager Mickey Callaway announced.

Jason Vargas (2-8, 8.75 ERA) had been the listed starter, but Callaway announced the change Wednesday. DeGrom is starting Wednesday afternoon's game against the Cincinnati Reds. His start against the Yankees will be on normal rest.

DeGrom leads the majors with a 1.85 ERA but is 5-7 because of the Mets' lack of run support in his starts.

Monday's game at Yankee Stadium is the makeup of a game postponed due to rain on July 22.
Related Topics:
sportsespnjacob degrommlbjason vargasnew york mets
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Jamal Adams says last season's Jets 'wanted to do the bare minimum'
Mets to limit relievers Robert Gsellman, Seth Lugo
Andujar hit, Gray relief lift Yankees over White Sox in 13
Reds' Stephenson faces Mets in first big-league start of year
More Sports
Top Stories
Police respond to murder-suicide at Westchester Medical Center
AccuWeather Alert: Heat and storms
'I warned him': Grandma shoots man trying to get into her home
Fetus found on plane result of teen's miscarriage
Rep. Chris Collins indicted on insider trading charges
New home videos show Mollie Tibbetts dancing, laughing
Signal trouble causing delays on LIRR
3 struck by lightning in Queens, expected to survive
Show More
PHOTOS of Tuesday's lightning strikes around NYC
Girl with special needs allegedly raped by school bus driver
Cows help police, corral Florida car theft suspect
2 teens drown in Ramapo Lake in Oakland
NYPD believes they have found mom of baby pulled from river
More News