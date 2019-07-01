NBA stars get their kicks on in charity New York City soccer match

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- NBA players were able to showcase their skills off the court and on the fields of a charity pickup soccer game in Manhattan's Lower East Side earlier this June.
The Steve Nash Foundation - a U.S. and Canadian charity that raises awareness and assists underserved children in their health, personal development, education and enjoyment of life -- hosted its annual 7-on-7 "Showdown" at Sara D. Roosevelt Park.
Nash, a former two-time NBA MVP and soccer enthusiast, unfortunately was unable to attend the event due to family reasons. However, his invitees put a show on, including NBA players Emmanuel Mudiay (New York Knicks), former Knick Metta World Peace, Iman Shumpert (Houston Rockets), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers), TJ McConnell (Philadelphia 76ers), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Luol Deng (Minnesota Timberwolves), Larry Nance Jr. (Cleveland Cavaliers), world soccer legends, celebrities and more.
The event also featured a series of fan-centric activities, with prize and game tents, a youth soccer clinic and meet-and-greet after the match.
