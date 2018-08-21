Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession

Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested on Sunday for unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.
Faried was with two other men in a car driving through a DWI sobriety checkpoint in Bridgehampton, New York, at about 1:30 a.m. and police say they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle."
Faried was charged with fourth-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor for those allegedly in possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.
The two other men with Faried, identified by police as Taurean Knuckles, 33, and Atar Hajali, 25, were arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and given appearance tickets. They were released in the field.
Faried, 28, was transported to headquarters for processing, police say. He was released on $500 bail.
The Nets acquired Faried in a July trade with the Denver Nuggets. Faried spent his first seven NBA seasons in Denver.
The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that they are aware of the situation involving Faried and "are in the process of gathering more information at this time."
ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.
