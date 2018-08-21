SPORTS
espn

Nets' Kenneth Faried arrested for marijuana possession

Brooklyn Nets forward Kenneth Faried was arrested on Sunday for unlawful possession of marijuana, according to the Southampton Town Police Department.

Faried was with two other men in a car driving through a DWI sobriety checkpoint in Bridgehampton, New York, at about 1:30 a.m. and police say they smelled "a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle."

Faried was charged with fourth-degree possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor for those allegedly in possession of more than 2 ounces of marijuana.

The two other men with Faried, identified by police as Taurean Knuckles, 33, and Atar Hajali, 25, were arrested for unlawful possession of marijuana and given appearance tickets. They were released in the field.

Faried, 28, was transported to headquarters for processing, police say. He was released on $500 bail.

The Nets acquired Faried in a July trade with the Denver Nuggets. Faried spent his first seven NBA seasons in Denver.

The Nets said in a statement Tuesday that they are aware of the situation involving Faried and "are in the process of gathering more information at this time."

ESPN's Ian Begley contributed to this report.
Related Topics:
sportsespnmarijuana possessiontaurean knuckleskenneth farieddenver nuggetssouthamptonatar hajalinbabrooklyn nets
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Giancarlo Stanton returns to Miami, still rooting for the Marlins
Yankees' Stanton faces Marlins for first time in Miami since trade
Yankees' Didi Gregorius on 10-day DL with bruised heel
Victor Cruz retires from NFL, joining ESPN as analyst
More Sports
Top Stories
Plane carrying Post Malone to make emergency landing
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen reaches plea deal, ABC News reports
Mollie Tibbetts' body found, authorities believe
Multiple people may have sexually molested pony in barn
Mystery gunman shooting at UES building from across river
Women denied job after company says they have 'ghetto' names
Off-duty NJ cop, friend accused of beating man unconscious
Bronx building super denies rat infestation exists
Show More
Broken pipe causes flooding in Bronx public housing for 3rd day
Police: Man attacks officers with dumbbell at LI group home
95-year-old former Nazi guard deported from Queens
Watts admits wife's murder, blames her for kids' deaths
3 men face over 1K counts each of animal sex abuse
More News