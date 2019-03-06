Sports

Nimmo, Rosario earn slight raises from Mets

NEW YORK -- Brandon Nimmo and Amed Rosario earned slight raises from the New York Mets.

Nimmo's one-year contract calls for a salary of $598,285 while in the major leagues and $276,246 while in the minors. The outfielder earned $552,491 last year, when he hit .263 with 17 homers and 47 RBI.

Rosario's deal calls for $575,500 in the major leagues and $274,470 in the minors. The shortstop batted .256 last season with nine homers, 51 RBI and 24 stolen bases. He made $548,950.

Nimmo is likely to be eligible for salary arbitration after this season and Rosario after the 2020 season.

They were among the players not yet eligible for arbitration that the Mets announced deals for on Monday.
