New Jersey Devils fans return to Prudential Center for game against New York Islanders

By Eyewitness News
NEW JERSEY (WABC) -- New Jersey Devils fans will return to the Prudential Center for the first time in nearly a year.

About 2,000 fans will be allowed to attend tonight's game against the New York Islanders.


Right now, the state of New Jersey is allowing larger indoor venues to operate at 10% capacity.

Face coverings and social distancing will be required, and those who buy tickets together will be able to sit together.

"God willing, this is the first step of many more over the coming months," Murphy said.

Unlike neighboring New York State, Murphy says PCR tests will not be required before entry.

"We are not requiring that, but that is also the reason it is only 10%," he said. "I think at the Rock (Prudential Center) for Devils game, that's probably 1,700 or 1,800 people. And the folks at the Prudential Center have been exceptional."

Outdoor venues allowed to have 15% capacity include Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey.


