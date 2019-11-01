New York Giants' Tiki Barber and Jason Sehorn lacing up for New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Former New York Giants players Tiki Barber and Jason Sehorn haven't suited up for Big Blue in nearly two decades, but both are lacing up for the TCS NYC Marathon.While Barber is a marathon veteran, but it will be Sehorn's first 26 miler.Barber will be running his 12th marathon and sixth in New York City. He even had some advice for Sehorn."It's simple - unlike in football where we tried to win, you're not going to win, Jason, you're not going to win," Barber said. "It's awesome, there's people everywhere, so just enjoy what's happening around you. People come out and cheer for you."While Sehorn said he's never heard the words "enjoy" and "26 miles" in the same sentence, he said he thinks it will be pretty cool."Running is an individual sport but it is a collective activity," Barber said. "You encourage everyone around you. If someone is struggling, you encourage them along. Again - none of us is winning - it's the guys out front, so it's just finish."Barber said he thinks Sehorn will do really well."It's about doing your best, feeling good about what you accomplished," he said. "When we played football, it wasn't that. No, I could rush for 200 yards.""I could do my best and still lose," Sehorn said."And we lose and we're all mad, and doing your best didn't mean anything, doing your best in running means a lot," Barber said.Barber said he won't be upset if Sehorn beats him."You gotta run your own race man," he said.Barber is running for the New York Road Runners' Team For Kids, which raises money for youth running programs across the country.Sehorn is running for The Foundation for Tomorrow, a charity that focuses on education in Tanzania. It was founded by his wife Meghann Gunderman, who is also running in the race.----------