Sports

New York City to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions

(AP Photo)

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will throw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the Women's World Cup champions.

The United States team will be honored with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.

The US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row by beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.

Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.

Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to the ticker-tape parade Wednesday.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsnew york cityworld cup
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
US defeats Netherlands to win Women's World Cup
Cameron Boyce, Disney Channel star, dies at 20
2 people sitting on NYC park bench shot by man on bicycle
Billionaire Jeffrey Epstein arrested for alleged sex trafficking of young girls
10-year-old girl struck by driver that left the scene in Newark
2 hockey players arrested after altercation in West Village apartment
AccuWeather Alert: Less humid Sunday
Show More
Hell's Kitchen restaurant owner tries to thwart robbers stealing from employees
'Burberry Bandit' wanted for 7 bank robbery attempts in NYC
Stevie Wonder to undergo kidney transplant this fall
2 killed when vehicles collide head-on in Hackensack
National Weather Service confirms tornado touched down in NJ
More TOP STORIES News