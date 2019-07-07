New York City to hold ticker tape parade honoring Women's World Cup champions

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City will throw a ticker-tape parade Wednesday for the Women's World Cup champions.
The United States team will be honored with a parade up the Canyon of Heroes starting at 9:30 a.m.
The US won its record fourth Women's World Cup title and second in a row by beating the Netherlands 2-0 Sunday.
Megan Rapinoe converted a penalty kick in the second half and Rose Lavelle added a goal.
Rapinoe scored in the 61st minute after a video review determined Stefanie van der Gragt had fouled Alex Morgan with a kick to the shoulder in the penalty area.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio needed just a few seconds after the final whistle to invite the team to the ticker-tape parade Wednesday.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
