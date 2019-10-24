u.s. & world

Opponents huddle around soccer player after hijab comes loose during match

AMAN, Jordan -- A Jordanian soccer team is being praised for their sportsmanship after they formed a human shield to give privacy to a member of the opposing team after her hijab started to fall off.

The encounter happened during a 2018 Jordan Football Association Final Women's League game in Aman, and footage of the incident was widely shared on social media on October 2019.

The player, #16, kneels down to fix her headpiece during the game after another player's arm appears to inadvertently brush against her head. Five members of Shabab al-Ordon Club, the opposing team, then walk up, forming a circle around her and giving her the privacy to adjust her hijab before the game resumes.

In an email, Jordan Football Association identified the Shabab al-Ordon Club players pictured in the video as Stephanie Naber (#8), Hiba Fakherdine (#18), Shurooq Shathily (#20), Yasmeen Khair (#7) and Noor Zoqash (#3). The organization said that #16 asked not to be named.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportssocietyacts of kindnesssocceru.s. & worldfeel good
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teens nearly crushed by tree that crashed into their home
Trump lifts sanctions on Turkey, says cease-fire permanent
Prince Harry addresses rumors of rift with brother William
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect arrested after man fatally stabbed in Bronx deli
Worker killed by elevator at NYC construction site
Video: Man randomly pushes woman into subway car in NYC
Cats dumped at NJ shelter overnight with $200 cash
NYPD: Officer shot in NYC was struck by suspect's bullet
Police believe missing mom was dismembered with chainsaw
Teen says Uber driver terrorized her for an hour on LI
Show More
Hudson Yards previews 'Edge,' 100-story outdoor sky deck
13-year-old accused of killing teen while playing with gun in NJ
'Lock it or lose it': Car thefts, break-ins up on Long Island
NYPD investigating porn star's tour of police headquarters
NYC's first Wegmans supermarket opens this weekend
More TOP STORIES News