Outcycling riding group adds virtual Pride Ride to their events

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The group started more than 10 years ago with a few dozen riders. Outcycling has grown to include 2,000 cyclists.
Founder and CEO Graham Weinstein has witnessed the growth of the group.
"Outcycling is a non-profit LGBTQ cycling network with a very simple mission, to promote healthy living through cycling to as many people as we can," Weinstein said.
And each year, for the past seven years, the team takes part in their annual Pride Ride which usually takes place the second Sunday in June, but like many events, COVID-19 has altered the plans for this year's ride.
"Now we're going to be the second Sunday in September, and we're still going to have, hopefully if we can, if it's safe enough to do an in-person ride in smaller groups riding on that Sunday, and we'll have the addition of a virtual Pride Ride," he said.
"This is the first time you've opened up to a virtual Pride Ride, what kind of feedback have you received?" Eyewitness News asked.
"So I think people are excited," Weinstein said, "I think people are happy try something new that will allow more people to participate."
With the growth of the Pride Ride, Outcycling soon began reaching out to the community.
"Once we started Pride Ride and we were able to get the support of the community behind it we were looking for a way to give back," Weinstein said. "We decided to do, was to start a cycling program for inner-city youth, from underserved communities, teach them to cycle, and if they complete the program we'll award them their own bike, lock, and helmet to keep."
Weinstein says since they started with the program, they've awarded more than 50 bikes.
"Not only will they have the chance to reap the benefits of cycling, but they'll have a mode of transportation to get around the city, in a safe way, especially now," he said.
