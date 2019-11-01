Sports

Reports: Mets plan to make Carlos Beltran their next manager

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The New York Mets will reportedly make Carlos Beltran their next manager, according to reports released Friday.

Beltran spent parts of seven of his 20 MLB seasons with the Mets and will replace Mickey Callaway in the dugout.

News of the hiring was first reported by MLB.com.



Beltran was an advisor to Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and was a finalist for the Yankees job before it went to Aaron Boone.

Mickey Callaway was fired as the New York Mets manager after his second season on the job.

The move to fire Callaway earlier this month, which was widely expected, came four days after New York wrapped up an 86-76 season that marked a nine-win improvement over his 2018 debut.

While the persistent Mets certainly made strides , it's no surprise general manager Brodie Van Wagenen wanted to make a change and bring in his own choice to manage the team.

The 44-year-old Callaway was hired under previous GM Sandy Alderson and retained after Van Wagenen, a former player agent, took the job nearly a year ago.

