Sold Out! Topps sells out of Dr. Fauci baseball cards

The trading card company Topps sold out of baseball cards featuring America's leading infectious disease expert.
NEW. RECORD. 💥— Topps (@Topps) July 27, 2020
Dr. Anthony Fauci's #ToppsNOW card sets an all-time high print run record, clocking in at 51,512 cards! pic.twitter.com/sbZtdVX6MC
The card commemorated the ceremonial first pitch Dr. Fauci threw before the Nationals took on the Yankees on Opening Day, in Washington, D.C. on July 23.
While the actual pitch that Dr. Fauci threw completely missed its mark, the card itself has become a huge hit.
Topps said the #ToppsNOW card set "an all-time high print run record, clocking in at 51,512 cards."
The card, which originally sold for $9.99, is now listed on the Topps website as sold out.
The company said it does not intend to reprint the card, but there's already a brisk market for the cards on eBay.
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts