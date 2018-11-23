Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was involved in a three-car crash. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on westbound Highway 24 on the Oakland side of the Caldecott Tunnel.A California Highway Patrol spokesman said Curry was hit twice -- first, a car spun out and hit him, and then a second car rear-ended him. Curry's Porsche was damaged, but everyone, including Curry, appears to be OK.The CHP says weather likely played a role.Curry is still recovering from a groin injury. He was not scheduled to play in the game against the Portland Trail Blazers Friday.----------