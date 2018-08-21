SPORTS
Victor Cruz retires from NFL, joining ESPN as analyst

Wide receiver Victor Cruz announced his retirement from the NFL on Tuesday and is joining ESPN as an NFL analyst.

Cruz, 31, made the announcement in a video on UNINTERRUPTED.

"As I officially close one chapter of my life and begin another, I could not be more thrilled to join another championship team at ESPN," Cruz said in a statement. "I'm excited to get started and share my insight and analysis with the viewers and fans of the NFL."

He was a force for the New York Giants from 2011-13, a time span in which he caught 241 passes for 3,626 yards and 23 touchdowns. He also had a strong playoffs after the 2011 season: He had 21 receptions for 269 yards in four games and caught a touchdown pass in the Giants' 21-17 victory over the Patriots in Super Bowl XLVI.

Injuries derailed Cruz's career with the Giants, who released him in February last year. He suffered a torn patellar tendon in October 2014 and missed the entire 2015 season. He had just 39 catches for 586 yards and a touchdown in 2016.

After being released by the Giants he signed with the Chicago Bears, but was released by the team last September and didn't play last season.

He will make his ESPN debut on Wednesday.
