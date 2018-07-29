SPORTS
espn

Wheeler goes 6 and doubles in lone run, Mets top Pirates 1-0

PITTSBURGH -- Zack Wheeler pitched six strong innings and drove in the lone run, leading the New York Mets to a 1-0 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday.

Wheeler (5-6) allowed five hits with seven strikeouts and one walk, and got his fourth RBI of the season on a double in the fifth. He won a third straight start after giving up a combined six runs in 14 2/3 innings over his past two.

The Mets split the four-game series with the Pirates, who lost for just the fourth time in their past 19 games.

Right-handed reliever Anthony Swarzak retired the side in order, striking out two, in the ninth for his third save.

Wheeler's double helped his own cause after Luis Guillorme singled with two outs. He sent a drive off Joe Musgrove (4-5) over right fielder Gregory Polanco to score Guillorme from second.

Musgrove didn't allow a hit until the fifth, when he gave up a leadoff single to Austin Jackson before the two hits from Guillorme and Wheeler. Two Mets reached base in the first four innings: Jackson walked in the second and Brandon Nimmo was hit by a pitch in the fourth.

After going at least seven innings his previous two starts, Musgrove went seven again and gave up five hits with two strikeouts and two walks.

The Pirates had a hit in five of the first six innings, including each of the first four. Gregory Polanco, who was 3 for 4 with two steals, was left stranded at second twice when David Freese flied out to right in the first and Elias Diaz grounded out to short in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: CF Jackson, who was 2 for 3 with one walk, started for the first time since New York acquired him Friday. He struck out in his first appearance for the Mets, a pinch-hit at-bat in a 5-4 loss Friday. In 59 games with the San Francisco Giants this season, Jackson hit .242 with 13 RBI.

Pirates: Freese returned to the lineup after having one pinch-hit at-bat Saturday. He played first base with 1B Josh Bell on the 10-day disabled list with a left oblique strain sustained Friday.

UP NEXT

Mets: LHP Steven Matz (5-8, 3.79) will attempt win two straight for the first time this season when he faces the Washington Nationals on Tuesday. Matz picked up the win while allowing four runs on three hits in his last start after losing his previous three.

Pirates: RHP Jameson Taillon (7-8, 3.73) will look to continue his hot stretch when he takes the mound against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday. Despite losing his last start, Taillon has allowed a combined four runs in 18 1/3 innings over his past three appearances.

---

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Related Topics:
sportsespnmlbnew york metspittsburgh pirates
(Copyright ©2018 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.)
SPORTS
Janoris Jenkins focused on Giants, mum on death in home
JA Happ dominant in winning Yankees debut, 6-3 over Royals
Happ set for Yankees debut vs. Royals
Jets RB Elijah McGuire fractures foot, expected to miss 3-6 weeks
More Sports
Top Stories
Power restored after outage at Brooklyn apartment complex
Police: $1M worth of marijuana found in back of pickup truck
Officials: Legionella bacteria found in water supply at hospital
Man fatally shot by police near Dorney Park in Pa.
Florida police officer, native of NJ, dies following shooting
Push to declassify documents related to 9/11 attacks
3 killed, 7 hurt when gunmen fire on crowd in New Orleans
Livery cab driver forced into back seat, robbed in Brooklyn
Show More
Woman goes into labor after being kicked in stomach by officer
5 dead as northern California wildfire continues to rage
Most buildings reopened near steam pipe explosion
Trump willing to shut down the government over border security
NY to kick Spectrum out of state, revokes merger approval
More News