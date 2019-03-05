Sports

Yankees' Sabathia to serve as ESPN analyst

New York Yankees left-hander CC Sabathia is joining ESPN as a baseball analyst this season, the network announced Tuesday.

Sabathia, who confirmed last month that 2019 will be his final season in the majors, is set to appear on a number of ESPN shows, including SportsCenter and Baseball Tonight. He will also serve as a guest host on ESPN Radio New York's Humpty & Canty show.

"As I begin to look toward the future, I'm excited to have this opportunity with ESPN," Sabathia said in a statement. "With that said, my singular focus is on winning another World Series Championship for Yankees fans and the city of New York."

Sabathia, 38, will be pitching in his 19th major league season in 2019. He is 14 strikeouts away from 3,000 for his career and four wins from 250. If he reaches both marks, he would become the 14th player to do so in MLB history.

He will make his ESPN debut for spring training coverage later this month.

ESPN's Coley Harvey contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
sportsespnsportscenter
Copyright © 2019 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
TOP STORIES
1 arrested in IHOP shooting, 2 other shootings may be related
Professional wrestler King Kong Bundy dead at age 61
Shanann Watts knew about husband's affair before death, lawyer says
8-year-old boy randomly punched in head on subway
AccuWeather: Blast of bitter cold moves in
Video: 2 masked men throw Molotov cocktail inside NYC building
3-alarm fire burns through 2 homes in the Bronx
Show More
New Jersey Gov. Murphy to unveil second budget
Woman accused of shoplifting allegedly bit security guard
Person of interest arrested in killing of teen in Brooklyn
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Vigil held for bicyclist fatally struck by tanker truck in Brooklyn
More TOP STORIES News