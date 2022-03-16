Society

Watch the 2022 Saint Patrick's Day Parade live from Dublin, Ireland here Thursday, March 17

By Eyewitness News
DUBLIN, Ireland (WABC) -- Erin go Bragh! Ireland's National St. Patrick's Festival has returned to the streets of Dublin and you can experience the 2022 Saint Patrick's Day Parade live from the comfort of your couch.

ABC7 New York will be live streaming the celebration of Irish arts, culture, and heritage, right here Thursday, March 17 at 8 a.m. EDT.

You can watch the parade on your television by downloading our streaming app for your Roku, Amazon Firestick, Apple TV or Google TV. Then, simply open the app and our new 24/7 streaming channel will be there for you.

If you still need to download our app, search ABC7 New York, or speak it into your remote. Once you download the app, there's no login required.

You can also access the stream on the go on our mobile phone app available in the iTunes and Google Play stores. The same 24/7 live stream that's available on your big screen TV can also be right at your fingertips or at your desktop by visiting abc7ny.com.

Related topics:
societyst. patrick's dayparadefestivalireland
