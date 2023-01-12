Search for suspect underway after man stabbed to death during dispute on Staten Island

WEST BRIGHTON, Staten Island (WABC) -- A 37-year-old man was stabbed in the neck and killed on Staten Island on Wednesday night.

The stabbing happened on Elizabeth Street just before 8 p.m.

Police say the victim had some sort of dispute with the suspect before he was stabbed.

The suspect got away and the victim was taken to Richmond University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Few other details were released.

