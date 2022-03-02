4 people stabbed during fight with teens on Brooklyn subway station platform

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- Several people were stabbed during a fight with a group of teenagers inside a subway station in Brooklyn Tuesday.

Police say the incident happened at the Flushing Avenue subway station on the platform of the J/Z train line around 3:20 p.m.

They four victims got into a physical fight with an unknown group of male teenagers.

The fight resulted in a 16-year-old male stabbed in the left arm, a second 16-year-old stabbed once in the right side of the chest, a third 16-year-old stabbed once in the left side of the chest and a 21-year-old stabbed in the left arm and the left side of the chest.

ALSO READ | NYC grandmother's death being reinvestigated as possible hate crime after rock attack
EMBED More News Videos

The case of 62-year-old Guiying Ma, killed after she was randomly attacked with a rock, is now being reinvestigated as a possible hate crime. CeFaan Kim has the details.



The victims all walked to Woodhull Hospital, which was nearby. All the victims are in stable condition.

It's unknown what caused the fight.

No descriptions were released of the suspects.

RELATED | Police searching for man they believe assaulted 7 Asian woman in one day across Manhattan

So far, no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.


----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybrooklynsubwaysubway crimestabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation | LIVE
Police searching for man they believe assaulted 7 Asian women in 1 day
Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution
NJ drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
AccuWeather: Best bet
Show More
Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Hochul takes step to help New Yorkers with high energy bills
Women's History Month: June Bacon-Bercey 1st female TV meteorologist
More TOP STORIES News