hate crime

Police searching for a man they believe assaulted 7 Asian women in one day across Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 New York 24/7 Eyewitness News Stream

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe assaulted multiple women on one day.

Police believe the same man is behind the assault of seven Asian women at seven different locations in Manhattan.

All the incidents are reported as happening between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 pm. on February 27 according to police.

The first victim, a 57-year-old woman, was outside of 110 Madison Avenue when a man approached her and struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the police report. That woman suffered swelling to her cheek and a cut on her lip.

About 10 minutes later, the suspect is then thought to have punched a 25-year-old woman near Irving Place and East 17 Street. She also suffered swelling and a cut to the lip, according to the police report.

Around the same time, he struck another 25-year-old woman standing near 308 5th Avenue in the face and back of the arm before fleeing eastbound on Madison Avenue.

Just five minutes later the suspect punches a 21-year-old woman near 304 Park Avenue. She suffered pain in her mouth and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation, according to the police report.

ALSO READ | NYC grandmother's death being reinvestigated as possible hate crime after rock attack

EMBED More News Videos

The case of 62-year-old Guiying Ma, killed after she was randomly attacked with a rock, is now being reinvestigated as a possible hate crime. CeFaan Kim has the details.



Then around 7:00 p.m., he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near 32 Union Square East, according to the police report. She also suffered a laceration to the lip.

The suspect continued his attacks further south where he elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth near the intersection of Houston Street and Mott Street. She suffered swelling to the face and a cut on the lip.

The final attack happened near Broadway and East 8 Street where he shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground, according to police. He then fled west on East 8th Street.

The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents to identify the suspect.

Police say the man was described as having a light complexion in his 20s around 5'9" and 190 pounds with short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark shoes, and a multicolored backpack.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

ALSO READ| Police searching for man who sexually abused a woman in her Sunset Park apartment building
EMBED More News Videos

The man followed the woman from the subway station into her apartment building and proceeded to touch himself while making sexual comments towards her



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
manhattannew york cityassaulthate crimehate crime investigationasian americanwoman assaulted
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HATE CRIME
Man spotted stealing Pride flags from 2 homes in New Jersey
All 3 defendants convicted of hate crimes in Arbery killing
Runners bring awareness to violence against Asian Americans
Was Arbery killing a hate crime? Jury begins deliberations
TOP STORIES
Biden vows to check Russian aggression, fight inflation | LIVE
Mother, 1-year-old daughter killed in Brooklyn fire
Living with COVID Year 3: Hope and Caution
NJ drivers may soon be able to pump their own gas
Kyiv TV tower hit, Ukraine's parliament says
4 people stabbed during fight with teens inside NYC subway station
AccuWeather: Best bet
Show More
Shootout with police ends in crash and arrest on Long Island
High school senior gets more than $1M in scholarship offers
MLB cancels Opening Day, sides fail to reach lockout deal
Hochul takes step to help New Yorkers with high energy bills
Women's History Month: June Bacon-Bercey 1st female TV meteorologist
More TOP STORIES News