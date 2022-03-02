Police searching for a man they believe assaulted 7 Asian women in one day across Manhattan

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11612332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The case of 62-year-old Guiying Ma, killed after she was randomly attacked with a rock, is now being reinvestigated as a possible hate crime. CeFaan Kim has the details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect they believe assaulted multiple women on one day.Police believe the same man is behind the assault of seven Asian women at seven different locations in Manhattan.All the incidents are reported as happening between 6:30 p.m. and 7:40 pm. on February 27 according to police.The first victim, a 57-year-old woman, was outside of 110 Madison Avenue when a man approached her and struck her in the face with a closed fist, according to the police report. That woman suffered swelling to her cheek and a cut on her lip.About 10 minutes later, the suspect is then thought to have punched a 25-year-old woman near Irving Place and East 17 Street. She also suffered swelling and a cut to the lip, according to the police report.Around the same time, he struck another 25-year-old woman standing near 308 5th Avenue in the face and back of the arm before fleeing eastbound on Madison Avenue.Just five minutes later the suspect punches a 21-year-old woman near 304 Park Avenue. She suffered pain in her mouth and was taken to Bellevue Hospital for observation, according to the police report.Then around 7:00 p.m., he elbowed a 19-year-old woman in the face near 32 Union Square East, according to the police report. She also suffered a laceration to the lip.The suspect continued his attacks further south where he elbowed a 25-year-old woman in the mouth near the intersection of Houston Street and Mott Street. She suffered swelling to the face and a cut on the lip.The final attack happened near Broadway and East 8 Street where he shoved a 20-year-old woman to the ground, according to police. He then fled west on East 8th Street.The Hate Crime Task Force is investigating all seven incidents to identify the suspect.Police say the man was described as having a light complexion in his 20s around 5'9" and 190 pounds with short blonde hair.He was last seen wearing a light blue t-shirt, dark-colored pants, dark shoes, and a multicolored backpack.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this individual is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.----------