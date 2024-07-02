Bomb threat during Drag Story Hour in Montclair sparks bias investigation

MONTCLAIR, New Jersey (WABC) -- A bomb threat that disrupted a Pride event at the Montclair Public Library has prompted a bias crime investigation.

The threat came on Sunday afternoon in the form of an email to the children's library supervisor that said bombs had been placed at the library branches on South Fullerton and Bellevue avenues.

The library was hosting a Drag Story Hour to mark the end of Pride month.

"It's sad because why try to ruin something for someone who wants to be there, if it's not your thing, this is a totally optional program, just don't attend," said LGBTQIA+ advocate Harmonica Sunbeam.

The supervisor notified police, and the library branches were evacuated. Police shut down traffic in the area as K-9 and bomb detection units searched the buildings.

They gave the all-clear about two hours later but the culprit did what they wanted -- they stopped the reading.

Jonathan Hamlit founded Drag Story Hour 10 years ago.

"A lot of these threats come from people that are outside of the city or the state or very far away," Hamlit said. "Drag Story Hour is so important. We use the queer art of drag to spread literacy and joy and we want kids to be bright lights of change in their communities."

The email also threatened the First Congressional Church where Rev. Ann Ralosky has pastored for 20 years. She said the threat shows there is a lot of work to do.

"Children need to express themselves and feel safe and feel welcomed, and that's been a value within the drag community forever, and to help dispel the myths and the fears about what this event is," Ralosky said. "It really is about joy and creativity and welcomes all kinds of people."

Montclair's Public Library said in part that it will continue to counter bias and hate and promote inclusion.

Law enforcement officials are taking the threat seriously and working to track down those responsible.

"Bias incidents are an affront to our values that honor the rich diversity of cultures, religions and ideals," said New Jersey Attorney Matthew Platkin in statement. "My Office is committed to protecting the rights of all New Jerseyans to live free from the threat of hate and discrimination."

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact Montclair Police at 973-744-1234.

